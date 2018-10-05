Rabid raccoon found under house deck in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A raccoon has tested positive for rabies, the Chesapeake Health Department said.

The raccoon was located hiding under the deck of a home in the 4000 block of Ridgewood Court in Chesapeake on October 1.

Exposure of humans to rabies happens when saliva of an infected animal gets in a body through an open wound or mucous membrane, such as with an animal bite.

“An animal exposure is a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation and complete treatment is critical. Rabies is highly preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases”, said Dr. Nancy Welch, MD, health director for the Chesapeake Health Department.

The disease is also fatal in infected domestic dogs and cats that have not been vaccinated, the Health Department said.

These are the recommendations from the Health Director: