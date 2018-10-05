Possible suspects in local murder, home invasion arrested after police chase in Baltimore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman who may be connected with a murder in Newport News and a home invasion in Hampton were arrested after a police chase in Baltimore Friday afternoon.

An investigation by the Hampton Police Division and the Newport News Police Department revealed that the homicide in the 100 block of Rose Drive is related to the home invasion that happened in the 1800 block of Hurst Drive.

Baltimore County Police said the chase started after they were dispatched to a "check location" call in the Essex Precinct around 12:19 p.m. The call was initiated by detectives from the Newport News Police Department, in which they asked Baltimore County Police to check for a silver Scion that was believed to have been involved in a homicide in Virginia Friday morning and thought to be headed to the Essex area.

Baltimore authorities saw the vehicle leaving a parking lot area near the Back River off of Eastern Boulevard in Essex and followed the vehicle into the Parkville area. The vehicle fled after officers tried to make a traffic stop, beginning a chase with Baltimore County Air support following the vehicle as officers in marked vehicles backed off.

According to Baltimore County Police, the Scion continued to flee into Baltimore City on Harford Road near Taylor Avenue, where WBAL-TV's SkyTeam 11 helicopter began filming the chase and airing it on Facebook Live. It aired for nearly 35 minutes.

Authorities followed the Scion through parts of Baltimore City and the Parkville, White Marsh and Essex Precincts of Baltimore County until police were finally able to box the vehicle in on a parking lot in the 12500 block of Eastern Avenue near Ebenezer Road.

Officials then took the female driver and male passenger into custody at 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore County Police say a number of items, including ammunition and two long guns, were thrown from the Scion during the chase. Officers stopped to take pictures and collect the evidence.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Hampton Police said two suspects broke into a home in the 1800 block of Hurst Drive and began stabbing a man who was asleep inside. They say the commotion inside woke up another man who rushed to helping the man being stabbed. Police say that man was assaulted by the suspects before they ran away from the scene.

Around 3:13 a.m., Newport News Police received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of Rose Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the man deceased on arrival.

The circumstances surrounding the incidents and the exact involvement of the suspects are still under investigation.

This story will continue to be updated once more information is released.

Download the News 3 app for updates.