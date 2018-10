PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a male subject was found dead at a gas station Friday morning.

Dispatch received the 911 call at 10:49 a.m. An unknown male subject was found dead at the Exxon gas station located at 720 London Boulevard.

This is an active investigation, and the male’s cause of death is currently unknown.

If you have any information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.