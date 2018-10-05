Overnight shooting in Portsmouth leaves one seriously injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Dispatch received the 911 call at 1:07 a.m. for a shooting incident in the 120 block of Sandpiper Drive. When they arrived, they found one adult male shot with serious injuries.

The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still investigating this incident. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.