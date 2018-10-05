Norfolk Police investigating early-morning shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are seeking information in an early-Friday morning shooting that left one man injured in the 200 block of Nicholson Street.

Police responded at approximately 1 a.m. for a gunshot disturbance. When they arrived, they located a 70-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man stated that he was near a residence in the 500 block of Nicholson Street when an unknown man approached him and shot him.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.