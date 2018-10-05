Norfolk opens Peer Recovery Drop-In Center

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Community Services Board opened the doors to the new Peer Recovery Drop-In Center Friday, October 5.

The PRDC, located at 7460 Tidewater Drive, offers peer-led, non-clinical services. Guests will have access to whole health education, self-help programs and social life skills. Referral and access to other resources will also be available.

It is fully peer-staffed, and will open for regular business Saturday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Normal operating hours will be Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.