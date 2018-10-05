Man injured after Hampton bus stop shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in connection with a shooting at a bus stop in the 200 block of Michigan Drive that left a man injured Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area around 1:39 p.m. for a shooting complaint. They arrived to find a Hampton man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was standing at the bus stop when an unknown suspect began firing multiple shots in the area. Members with the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

After a preliminary investigation, police have not been able to determine if the shots fired by the suspect were meant for the victim, and the exact motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.

There is currently no suspect information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will continue to be updated once more information is released.

Anyone who has information that will help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted here and here.

