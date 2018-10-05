× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures dropping behind cold front

A cold front will move through the region today. It will bring a few showers/storms and milder air as it crosses the area. We are dealing with a few heavy downpours popping up across the viewing area now. We will continue with this chance through the evening. Not expecting anything widespread. Just watch out for heavy rain.

Overcast skies overnight with some patchy, dense fog. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to near 70. High pressure will build in for the weekend. We’ll have a bit of relief on tap for Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to near 80. It will still be on the muggy side, which will make temperatures feel just a little warmer. It will take a little bit for the clouds to break up, so expect more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. Rain chances will remain right around 20 percent.

More sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. We will keep that slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Most communities will stay dry though.

Very similar weather will carry into the start of the work week. Clear to partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the low 80s. Pretty much an identical day on tap for Tuesday. Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Leslie is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the north and a decrease in forward speed are expected later today, and a turn toward the east and east-southeast is expected on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. A slight weakening is forecast during the next few days.

A broad area of low pressure centered near the northeastern coast of Honduras is drifting northwestward and producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity from Central America east-northeastward across the Western Caribbean to Hispaniola. Although strong winds aloft persist just to the north of the system, the upper-level environment is expected to be conducive enough to allow slow development. A tropical depression could form by late this weekend or early next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico while the system moves northwestward to northward. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, this disturbance will continue to bring torrential rains primarily to portions of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium: (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High: (70%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

