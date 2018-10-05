× First Warning Forecast: Morning fog, more sunshine later in the day

Overcast skies overnight with some patchy, dense fog. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to near 70. High pressure will build in for the weekend. We’ll have a bit of relief on tap for Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to near 80. It will still be on the muggy side, which will make temperatures feel just a little warmer. It will take a little bit for the clouds to break up, so expect more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. Rain chances will remain right around 20 percent.

More sunshine on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. We will keep that slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Most communities will stay dry though.

Very similar weather will carry into the start of the work week. Clear to partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the low 80s. Pretty much an identical day on tap for Tuesday. Rain chances will increase on Thursday and Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Leslie is moving toward the east-northeast near 7 mph. A turn toward the east with slight increase in forward speed is expected on Saturday, and a motion toward the east-southeast is expected Saturday night through Monday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

A broad area of low pressure is centered near the coast of Honduras. This system is producing a large area of disturbed weather extending from Central America east-northeastward across the Western Caribbean to Hispaniola. Environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development, and a tropical depression will likely form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico by late this weekend or early next week while the system moves slowly toward the northwest and north. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, this disturbance will continue to bring torrential rains primarily to portions of Central America, and these rains should then spread over western Cuba and the Yucatan peninsula during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium: (50%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High: (80%)

