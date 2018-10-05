× First Warning Forecast: Cooler But Still Humid

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are waking up mild but muggy this morning with a good bit of cloud cover. As a cold front moves through our area today temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity is still fairly high so we will still feel warmer than that throughout the day. We will see a mix of clouds and some sun. Rain chances will stick to a 20% chance of a pop up shower.

The weekend is looking pretty nice with highs in the upper 70s for Saturday but feeling more like the 80s with the humidity. Rain chances will be at a 20% chance once again for some pop up showers through the day and we will be mostly cloudy. Sunday we will be in the low 80s but rain chances will drop to 10% and we’ll see a lot more sunshine.

Next week we will stay pretty consistent with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and rain chances staying at 10-20% until Thursday we’ll see a 30% chance.

Today: More clouds than sun. A stray shower possible (20%). Highs upper 70s low 80s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A stray shower possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Leslie is moving toward the north near 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A reduction in forward speed is forecast on Friday and Friday night, with Leslie turning toward the east or east-southeast over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is expected during the next several days.

An area of low pressure is located near Cabo Gracias a Dios on the eastern border of Honduras and Nicaragua. This system is accompanied by an extensive area of disturbed weather extending from Central America eastward through Hispaniola. Upper-level winds are not currently favorable for tropical cyclone formation, but environmental conditions are forecast to become less hostile and a tropical depression could form by late this weekend or early next week in the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico as the system moves slowly northwestward. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, this disturbance will continue to bring torrential rains primarily to portions of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.