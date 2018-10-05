Elizabeth City man arrested in connection with residential break-ins

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Detectives with the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested a man in connection with a series of recent residential break-ins in the Elizabeth City area.

Tyrese Antron Cofield was arrested at his residence on Grady Street Thursday and has been charged with 13 counts of felony breaking and entering and nine counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering. He was also served with a parole violation warrant, and is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation, and there is a possibility that additional charges may be filed against Cofield upon completing the investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Detective Hankins at (252) 621-7132.