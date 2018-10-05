CHKD unveils newest ambulance design

NORFOLK, Va. – One of CHKD’s ambulances just got a makeover!

The Graphics Shop recently completed a vehicle wrap project for Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

The original crab-themed artwork was created by artist Troy Summerell, who is professionally known as onitonie™.

This is the fourth special transport ambulance The Graphics Shop has wrapped for the hospital.

onitonie™ also designed three other ambulances – which featured fish, turtle and seahorse art – for the hospital in August 2017.

Watch a time lapse of the wrap installation below!