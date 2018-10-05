Chesapeake vehicle crash leaves one dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A crash on S. Battlefield Boulevard and Sandy Drive left one person dead early Friday morning.

Dispatch received a call at around 1 a.m. for a vehicle in the ditch. Once units arrived on scene, they found the vehicle on fire in a deep ditch.

The Chesapeake fire department put the fire out and learned there was one occupant in the vehicle. One fatality was confirmed, and the Chesapeake Police Department is working to identify the victim.

As of 4:30 a.m., S. Battlefield Boulevard and Sandy Drive are closed, but Officer Leo Kosinski with the Chesapeake Police Department says roads should be open by commute time.

