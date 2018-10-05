Chesapeake Police investigating after man found shot to death on sidewalk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 800 block of Great Bridge Boulevard Friday night.

Around 10:29 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area.

Police arrived to find a black male lying dead on the sidewalk. He died from apparent gunshot wounds.

This area of Great Bridge Boulevard is currently closed to traffic while authorities investigate.

There is no further information. This story will continue to be updated once more information becomes released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this homicide is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Download the News 3 app for updates.