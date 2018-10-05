Bicyclist critically injured in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A bicyclist has been critically injured after a crash at the intersection in the 6000 block of Indian River Road and the 900 block of Level Green Boulevard Friday night.

The call came in at 9:08 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find the male bicyclist, who had been hit by a GMC SUV.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV stayed on scene with police.

The case is still active, and the road will be closed for the next few hours, authorities say.

You are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Indian River Road by using Providence Road to Reon Drive.

The case is under investigation by members of the department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

