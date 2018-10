Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - The quilts are here as the largest quilting membership organization in the world, the American Quilter’s Society, and thousands of local quilting fans fill the Virginia Beach Convention Center Oct 3-6 to celebrate for QuiltWeek Virginia Beach.

