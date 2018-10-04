Virginia Beach to hold community meeting on flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is holding a community meeting with citizens to discuss flooding in the southern watershed on Thursday.

According to Virginia Beach, the meeting will be held at the city’s Senior Resource Center on 912 Princess Anne Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flooding in Hampton Roads is always a hot topic, and Virginia Beach residents saw flooding following Hurricane Florence a few weeks ago.

Virginia Beach said frequent wind tides push water against the low-lying land surrounding Back Bay and the North Landing River, which can result in flooding, especially when the winds are from the south. These south winds drive coastal waters up into Back Bay from the Pamlico, Albemarle and Currituck sounds. In less than two years, Back Bay and its tributaries have experienced three significant wind tide events.

