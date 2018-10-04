Two swimmers rescued at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two swimmers in distress were rescued at the Oceanfront Thursday morning.

At 10:46 a.m., a woman called 911 to report two swimmers who needed assistance off the beach at 35th Street. Engine 11 responded to the call for help.

Upon arrival, Virginia Beach Fire Department firefighter Wes Arendt swam out to a man and his wife about 50 yards off the beach. A surfer in the water had already placed the woman on his surfboard while her husband clung to the rear of the board.

Arendt, along with the surfer, attempted to bring the couple to shore, but the husband lost his grip on the board. Both swimmers were tired and having difficulty breathing.

Arendt gave his rescue float to the husband and instructed him to hold on while he brought the man’s wife to shore with the surfboard. He then returned for the man and was able to get him safely to shore.

The woman was transported to a local hospital after complaining of respiratory difficulties.

The VBFD reminds beachgoers to pay attention to posted notices and warnings about the forecast for dangerous rip currents.