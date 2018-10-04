Two big-winning lottery tickets purchased in Newport News, Midlothian

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Wednesday’s Virginia Lottery drawing resulted in two big winners: a $150,000 Powerball ticket in Midlothian and a $1 million Bank a Million ticket in Newport News.

Newport News’ big-winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 12801 Jefferson Avenue.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the Bank a Million game’s prize is calculated so that the winner receives $1 million after taxes have been withheld.

The Virginia Lottery is still waiting for both winners to come forward with their winning tickets to claim their prizes.