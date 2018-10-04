SUPERNATURAL season 14 premiere, Thursday 10/11 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Stranger in a Strange Land” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

ALL HANDS ON DECK – Sam (Jared Padalecki) enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean (Jensen Ackles), who can literally be anywhere. Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) may be in over his head after meeting up with an unreliable source. After being drained of his grace in season 13, Jack (Alexander Calvert) is adjusting to life as a human, learning new skills and figuring out how he fits in to this world of hunters. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1401). Original Airdate. 10/11/2018