Special treadmills at local Planet Fitness gyms raise money for cancer research

SUFFOLK, Va. – Been looking for creative ways to give back to those who need support?

If you’re a member at Planet Fitness, the next time you hit the gym, you can help raise money for cancer research one mile at a time.

Locations in the Hampton Roads area have one of their treadmills decorated in pink for breast cancer awareness. For every mile run on the machine, Planet Fitness donates a dollar to cancer research.

Managers at the Suffolk location on East Constance Road tell News 3 the treadmill has been a hit and even gym have been running on it to raise as much money as possible.

The treadmills will remain decorated through the month of October.

All 11 Planet Fitness locations in Hampton Roads are participating.