Smithfield, local couple featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’

SMITHFIELD, Va. — HGTV’s “House Hunters” was in Smithfield, Virginia, and the show that was taped aired Monday.

In the episode called ‘Historic Colonial vs. Ranch in Virginia,’ a local couple is looking for a house. An interior designer and her fiance are searching for a home, but while she wants to renovate a historic Colonial with lots of character, he’d prefer a single-story ranch that’s move-in ready, according to the description of the episode on HGTV’s website.

Isle of Wight County, where Smithfield is located, sent out a post on Facebook as well about the show featuring Smithfield.

According to IMDb, House Hunters has been on HGTV since 1999.