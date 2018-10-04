Seven car break-ins reported in Chesapeake neighborhoods, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are warning residents of a string of car break-ins that happened throughout the city in one night.

Police say seven different break-ins were reported in the following neighborhoods overnight from October 2-3:

  • 3 in the 3300 block of Meanley Drive
  • 2 in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Meiggs Road
  • 1 in the 3400 block of Eight Star Way
  • 1 in the 3300 block of Patrick Henry Drive

Authorities say there were no signs of forced entry on the cars, some of which were left unlocked.

