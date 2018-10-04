Save some money and celebrate National Taco Day with local deals!

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hard or soft? Beef, chicken or fish? It’s National Taco Day!

Whichever way you may like your tacos, celebrate National Taco Day with deals on a food favorite at local eateries and businesses in and around Hampton Roads.

Below are some deals you can take advantage of!

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Is giving away a free taco when you buy two — you have to be a member of their loyalty program.

Taco Bell: This holiday season, show that special someone you care by giving them the gift of tacos. Introducing the National Taco Day Gift Set, an unparalleled collection of four incredible hard shell tacos. For just $5 (plus $.50 to help cover the tax), it includes the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch, and Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos.

Every day this week — from Monday, October 1 through Friday, October 5 — customers can get a free Crispy Beef Taco through the Taco John’s Rewards App.

A little Taco History from National Holiday Calendar:

National Taco Day is observed annually on October 4. Tacos are loved and eaten by millions each day in either hard or soft shell with a variety of fillings.

The history of tacos predates the arrival of Europeans in Mexico. Anthropological evidence shows the native people living in the lake region of the Valley of Mexico traditionally ate tacos filled with small fish. At the time of the Spanish conquistadors, Bernal Diaz del Castillo documented the first taco feast enjoyed by Europeans. This meal was arranged by Hernan Cortes for his captains in Coyoacan. It is unclear why the Spanish used the word taco to describe this native food. One suggested origin is the word ataco, meaning stuff or to stuff.

In 1964, Roberto L. Gomez established The National Taco Council. The council sent a 55-pound taco to President Johnson in 1967.