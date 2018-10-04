Portsmouth Police investigating after 4-year-old found wandering

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are still investigating after a 4-year-old boy was found wandering in the area of 25 Alywin Road.

Officers responded to the location at approximately 6:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the child’s parents, and it was determined that the child was home alone.

The home was in disarray, and several long guns and handguns with ammunition were found unsecured inside the home.

Special Victims Unit detectives and CPS were notified and responded.

The mother of the child and her fiancé were eventually located, and a safety plan was put into effect by CPS.