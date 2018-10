SUFFOLK, Va. – It might sound nuts, but it’s true – Planters’ NUTmobile, a 24-foot-long peanut on wheels, is coming to Suffolk.

The NUTmobile will appear at the annual Suffolk Peanut Festival, held from October 5 to October 7. Fans are invited to take pictures, play games, try samples and meet Mr. Peanut himself at the NUTmobile.

It will be present for all three days of the festival: from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.