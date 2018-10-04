Hook Law Center to host free seminar ahead of pension law changes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – New changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs pension rules have elder law attorneys at Hook Law Center taking action to help clients plan ahead and avoid impacts to their estate and long-term care plans.

Hook Law Center, which specializes in legal issues impacting area military veterans, seniors and their families, will host a free seminar on October 10 to explain what the new pension law changes mean to veterans, spouses and their families. New pension law changes take effect October 18.

“We simply don’t want our clients or any veteran in our community to be caught flat-footed here,” said Hook Law President Andrew H. “Andy” Hook. “These changes are important to understand, and we hope to demystify the new eligibility rules so people can protect their interests and long-term care plans under the new regulations.”

Led by a Hook Law Center legal team, including attorneys accredited by the Veterans Administration, the free seminar is scheduled for Wednesday, October 10, at 10 a.m., at TowneBank, 984 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach.

The roughly hour-long seminar will address new changes that include caps on assets and asset transfers, unreimbursed medical expenses and caregiver agreements, and a number of other changes that can adversely impact veterans, their spouses and family members.

“In a region like ours that is home to so many military veterans, we think it’s important to tackle this issue head-on so people can start to address these changes before they take effect,” said Hook Law attorney and seminar co-presenter Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro.

“We always say, the best way to protect your estate, yourself and your family is by planning ahead,” added Hook Law Attorney Jennifer S. Rossettini, another seminar co-presenter. “In this case, planning ahead is even more important than ever.”