HAMPTON, Va. – The Fort Monroe National Monument will offer a “Park After Dark” Night Sky Program Sunday, October 7.

The free event will feature guided stargazing with park rangers, Back Bay Armature astronomers and other night sky enthusiasts.

A ranger program will begin at 7 p.m., followed by free use of telescopes provided by the park.

The event will be held at Colonies RV Park at the Fort Monroe National Monument from 7 to 9 p.m. All ages are welcome.