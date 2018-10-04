× First Warning Forecast: Dropping Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Lots of sunshine today and no rain which is really letting our temperatures heat up. Actual temperatures are in the upper 80s this afternoon with multiple areas in the 90s. Once you add in the humidity most spots are feeling like the low to mid 90s. We will continue to clear and dry overnight.

A cold front will slowly move through Friday to Saturday. Rain chances will be slim but the front will bring in a cool down and extra clouds. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday. There will be a 20% chance of pop up showers but a lot of us will stay dry. Highs will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s but it will still be muggy.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend, with more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. An isolated shower is possible, but rain will not be widespread. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s and it will still be a bit humid.

Sunday rain chances will go down to only 10% and temperatures will stay in the low 80s.

Today: AM Fog, A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 4th

1911 River Flooding James-Appomattox Basin

2013 Coastal Flooding Oct 4 -15

Tropical Update

Hurricane Leslie still lingering over the central Atlantic. Leslie is centered about 455 miles east of Bermuda and moving north at 8 mph. This motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through tonight. A reduction in speed is forecast on Friday and Friday night, with Leslie accelerating toward the east or ESE over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days.

5:00 AM AST Thu Oct 4

Location: 31.4°N 57.1°W

Moving: N at 8 mph

Min pressure: 976 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure over parts of Central America and the western Caribbean Sea. This system is accompanied by an extensive area of disorganized clouds and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become less hostile this weekend and early next week, allowing for some slow development in this region as the system drifts northwest.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (40%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.