× First Warning Forecast: Cold front brings milder temperatures to end the work week

A cold front will move in tonight bringing us a tiny bit of relief. Temperatures will cool to the low 70s. Patchy fog is possible early Friday.

A slight 20 percent chance for some wet weather on Friday. There isn’t a ton of moisture associated with this front, so keeping the chances low. It will be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid 80s, but that is still well above normal for this time of year. We will see more cloud cover than sunshine.

The weekend isn’t looking too shabby. We’ll keep a 20 percent chance for a shower on Saturday and a 10 percent chance on Sunday. Most communities will stay dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A nice mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with temperatures warming to the low 80s.

High pressure will continue to dominate into next week. This will keep our rain chances right around 10 to 20 percent. Temperatures will trend in the low 80s and mid 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. More clouds than sun. A stray shower possible (20%). Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A stray shower possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Leslie is moving toward the north near 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A reduction in forward speed is forecast on Friday and Friday night, with Leslie turning toward the east or east-southeast over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Continued gradual weakening is expected during the next several days.

An area of low pressure is located near Cabo Gracias a Dios on the eastern border of Honduras and Nicaragua. This system is accompanied by an extensive area of disturbed weather extending from Central America eastward through Hispaniola. Upper-level winds are not currently favorable for tropical cyclone formation, but environmental conditions are forecast to become less hostile and a tropical depression could form by late this weekend or early next week in the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico as the system moves slowly northwestward. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, this disturbance will continue to bring torrential rains primarily to portions of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.