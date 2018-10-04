City of Virginia Beach announces regulations on Bird scooters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – While scooter start-up Bird has been allowed to take flight in Virginia Beach, the City of Virginia Beach has announced regulations on where and how Bird and its users can operate.

According to a memo from the city, “motorized scooters may not be lawfully operated on the Boardwalk, the adjacent bike path, the adjacent grassy areas or the connector parks in the Resort Area. Similarly, it is unlawful for any person to ride a motorized scooter on any sidewalk or plaza in Town Center.”

If a Bird scooter is found unattended in any of these areas, or if it is parked or left unattended on any City sidewalks or rights of way in a way that interferes with pedestrian or vehicular traffic, it will be impounded.

If someone is operating in the restricted areas of the Oceanfront or Town Center, police officers are to inform the rider they are not to operate in these areas and are requested to voluntarily get off the scooter and carry it to Atlantic Avenue or to a street within Town Center.

People who operate these scooters in a prohibited area will be stopped and advised of the prohibition. Officers will not issue a citation unless voluntary compliance does not occur.

Should the rider elect to abandon the scooter after being told not to operate in the restricted area, the officer will impound the scooter.

The cost for transport and impoundment will be $10 per scooter. The scooters will be released upon presentation of a proper receipt to the precinct.