Children’s Museum of Virginia to host 3rd annual Military Appreciation Day on October 13

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Children’s Museum of Virginia will host its third annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Active duty members, Department of Defense civilians and their families will receive discounted admission for $5. All that’s needed is a valid ID.

Children age 2 and under get in free.

Volunteers from the U.S. Navy will showcase the latest technology and skills of today’s maritime services to the public with various static displays and demonstrations inside the museum.

Representatives from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, the U.S. Army Transportation Museum and the Lightship Portsmouth Museum will also have displays and hands-on activities.

The Museum’s “Make It, Take It Room” will give visitors the opportunity to make holiday cards for military personnel who are deployed.

The Navy’s mascot Stewards of the Sea will also make a special appearance alongside the City of Portsmouth’s mascot Moose the police horse and the Museum’s own mascot, Andalo.

The event will increase awareness of the Navy’s mission while celebrating and recognizing the sacrifices and contributions made by Navy Sailors of past and present. The partnership also emphasizes the longstanding close relationship the military has with the American public, both at home and abroad.

The U.S. Navy will celebrate its 243rd birthday on October 13. It was established by the Continental Congress in 1775.