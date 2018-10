Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Breast cancer is the most common invasive cancer in women, and the second main cause of cancer death in women, after lung cancer.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we talk with a surgeon and radiologist about common signs of breast cancer and ways to detect it.

For more information about breast cancer, to take an on-line breast cancer assessment or schedule a mammogram visit BonSecours.com.

