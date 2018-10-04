13 girls ask high school boy to homecoming after he was turned down, laughed at on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAY, La. -- A Louisiana high school boy took a leap of faith when he asked a close friend to the homecoming dance. Unfortunately, the proposal didn't end so well, with a video of kids laughing at him gaining thousands of views on Facebook.

Sophomore Dakota Nelton goes to school at H.L. Bourgeois in Gray, Lousiana, and says the school is supposed to stand for bravery, care and happiness. But when Dakota did a scary thing and asked a girl to be his first date ever to the homecoming dance, he was devastated.

"It was actually a pretty tough moment, standing in a small circle with that one shake of the head, and you just got to find your way out of that circle. It's hesitating," Dakota told WGNO.

It's a video that is gaining thousands of views on Facebook: a homecoming proposal gone wrong, with the girl saying no and dozens of kids looking on and laughing, even stepping on the poster Dakota made himself.

"That's what made me walk away. I didn't want to be a part of it," Dakota said.

But the next Monday, something extraordinary happened - and it came from an unexpected group in the school.

Thirteen girls, including cheerleaders, held up posters and proposed to Dakota to ask him to go to the homecoming dance.

"Let's get a group of girls together and ask him to show him that he's loved and worthy and deserves to be going to homecoming with somebody," Alyssa Buckley said.

"I felt like one of the popular kids in school, which I'm really not," Dakota says. He now knows that he does have friends that show the school's morals of bravery, care and happiness.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, which is the reason why the girls wanted to do something. The dance is in early October.