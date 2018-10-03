Yappy Hour at Lake Meade dog park

SUFFOLK, Va. – On October 26 from 5 to 7 p.m., dress up your pup and head to Lake Meade dog park for the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Annual Yappy Hour and Doggy Howl-oween Costume Contest.

Enjoy the Friday night with your dog, drink and music. The most creative costume idea and the best dressed dogs will go home with a prize.

The free event is open to all dog park members. All dogs must be on a leash and up to date on vaccines in order to attend.

Dog park membership can be acquired at the Parks & Recreation Administrative Building or during office hours at the Lake Meade Park office.

For more information, contact Christian Prohaska, Outdoor Recreation Specialist, at (757) 514-7281.