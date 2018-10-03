× Williamsburg woman pens book on surviving sexual abuse

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Cornelia Jude’s story of surviving sexual abuse throughout her childhood and adulthood is reaching people everywhere. Her book “Mended Faith” with co-author Chris Jones sold out on Amazon in the first 24 hours of its release. Jones said Jude’s story is already being considered for a film adaptation by the Christian Entertainment Guild.

“Life is amazing,” said Jude during an interview with News 3 This Morning anchor Jessica Larche.

“Mended Faith” reveals the repetitive sexual, physical, and emotional abuse she endured. She said she relied on unhealthy coping mechanisms like drugs, alcohol and self-mutilation to cope. She hit rock bottom after relocating to Virginia with her family.

“Either I would have to end my life, or I needed to get better,” she said. “My kids deserve a better life. My husband deserves a better life. And I’m the only one who can break that circle.”

Jude said attending a local church changed the direction of her life.

“God is amazing!” she said. “I didn’t think God was good. How can He let all this stuff happen to me? Now I understand why. He probably knew that I have it in me to disturb the silence.”

Jude said her faith gave her the strength to “find peace, forgive abusers and live a life of joy beyond the shadows of pain.”

She encourages other sexual abuse survivors to focus on their own healing.

“It’s not your fault,” she stressed.

Jude’s book can be purchased on Amazon.