× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and muggy end to the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity building in… Temperatures will start in the 60s and 70s this morning, 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies again today. Highs will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Even more heat and humidity will build in for Thursday. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to near 90, about 15 degrees above normal. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with clouds building tomorrow evening.

A cold front will move through late Thursday to early Friday. Rain chances will be slim but the front will bring in a cool down and extra clouds. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with isolated showers possible. Highs will drop into the low 80s but it will still be muggy.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds this weekend, with more clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. An isolated shower is possible, but rain will not be widespread. Highs will remain in the low 80s and it will still be humid.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 3rd

1953 F1 Tornado: Louisa Co, F0 Tornado: Cumberland Co

Tropical Update

Leslie becomes a hurricane. Leslie is nearly stationary about 505 miles ESE of Bermuda. A slow SW or SSW motion is expected through Wednesday. A turn to the north is forecast to begin tonight, and this motion should continue through Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

5:00 AM AST Wed Oct 3

Location: 29.6°N 56.9°W

Moving: Stationary

Min pressure: 980 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

We are tracking a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Conditions appear to be favorable for some gradual development of this system late this week and this weekend when the low drifts over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%).

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%).

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.