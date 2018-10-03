Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart to meet at Town Hall at Hampton University

HAMPTON, Va. – Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican challenger Corey Stewart will meet for another Town Hall on Wednesday at Hampton University.

The Town Hall will be moderated by News 3’s April Woodard and Les Smith. Both candidates will be questioned separately on issues related to foreign policy and defense. Students will also ask the candidates questions. You can watch the Town Hall starting at 7 pm on News 3.

During their final debate on Tuesday night in Richmond, Kaine and Stewart sparred over allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Members of the United States Senate, members of the United States House, have for more than twenty years been sexually harassing women in the halls of Congress. And this wasn’t just based upon some rumor from 40 years ago when Brett Kavanaugh was in high school,” Stewart said, while repeatedly calling for the release of names for any members of Congress who have been accused, WTVR reports.

“Don’t pretend that you care about victims of sexual assault. If you did, you wouldn’t have called Dr. Ford a bunch of crap when she raised her allegation. If you did, you wouldn’t have gone to Alabama and campaigned for Roy Moore,” Kaine said of Stewart.

Polls give Kaine a sizable lead over Stewart with under five weeks to go until Election Day on November 6.