RIVERDALE season premiere, Wednesday 10/10 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Thirty-Six: Labor Day” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LSV) (HDTV)

AND THE VERDICT IS… — As the jury begins deliberations in his murder trial, Archie (KJ Apa) makes a surprising request about how he wants to spend his final days of summer. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is forced to deal with her problems head-on after a heated confrontation with Alice (Madchen Amick) and Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) brings up some dark secrets she’s kept hidden. Veronica (Camila Mendes) pleads with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to step in and help Archie before a verdict is announced. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leads the Serpents against the Ghoulies latest attack. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Kevin Sullivan directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#301.) Original airdate 10/10/2018.