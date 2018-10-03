Report: Orioles skipper Buck Showalter won’t be back with team next season

BALTIMORE, Md. – It appears that the Buck stops here. After a historically bad 115-loss season, the Baltimore Orioles will not be bringing manager Buck Showalter back to the team “in any capacity,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Wednesday.

Showalter had been the Orioles manager since 2010, going 669-and-684 in 1,353 games at the helm. The O’s haven’t made the MLB postseason since losing to the Blue Jays in the 2016 AL Wild Card game.

Baltimore’s 47-and-115 was the worst in the league this season. The Orioles also set franchise-low for attendance with just 1,564,192 spectators for the season, the lowest in Camden Yards’ history.