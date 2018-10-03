Perquimans County officials warn public of IRS scam

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. – Concerned citizens have contacted the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office regarding a phone call they have been receiving.

The number 202-792-6762, has been contacting people saying they are with the IRS and that they owe money.

This is a scam.

The scammers may threaten the victims with criminal prosecution or a visit from Law Enforcement.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office said “If you see this number on your caller ID don’t answer it and ignore any message that is left. If you do answer the call then hang up and don’t talk to the caller. If it was the actual IRS they would contact you by mail first and would not threaten you with a law enforcement action.”

If you have any questions contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.