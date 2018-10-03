New Kent Sheriff’s Office and the DEA partner up for National Drug Take Back event

NEW KENT, Va. – The New Kent Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the DEA will be participating the the Nation Drug Take Back on October 27.

The National Drug Take Back event will help reduce the likelihood of these dangerous items falling into the hands of others or being improperly disposed of and endangering the environment.

The public is invited to bring unwanted or expired narcotics to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The items that will be collected will be deposited and transported to a location where they will be appropriately destroyed.

Personnel will be set up in the parking lot between the Courthouse and the Sheriff’s office to allow the public to simply drive up and drop their items into the collection bin.