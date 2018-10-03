Music news from DJ Bee at 103 Jamz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - DJ Bee brings us music news updates from the studios of 103 Jamz (103jamz.com) including trouble for Cardi B at a New York strip club, Kanye West makes waves on late night TV, Maxwell is coming to town and Serena Williams goes all out to help women fight breast cancer.