‘Hocus Pocus’ returns to theaters to celebrate 25th anniversary – just in time for Halloween

This year is the 25th anniversary of Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus.’

To celebrate, AMC is bringing the film back to select theaters later this month, including AMC Hampton Towne Centre 24 in Hampton and AMC Lynnhaven 18 in Virginia Beach.

The movie stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run amok in Salem, Mass.

Tickets will be only $5. The movie will run from Oct. 26 through Halloween.

For a complete list of theaters showing the movie, click here.