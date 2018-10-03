Hertford city councilman arrested after assaulting fellow councilman

HERTFORD, N.C. – A Hertford City Councilman is facing assault charges after getting into a physical altercation with another councilman after a meeting Monday.

Councilman Quentin Jackson is facing the misdemeanor simple assault charge after he and councilmen James Sidney Eley.

According to a police report by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Eley and Jackson got in the altercation with a few other members of the meeting around. Jackson reportedly struck Eley in the left temple, causing the councilman’s glasses to fall off.

The reason for the punch thrown seems to have started over support for Jackson and the Democratic Party, which he represents, according to the statements in the police report by Eley.

Eley also in his statement to police said multiple people had to restrain Jackson. Jackson then reportedly left the meeting place.

Jackson will be back in court on October 10. He was released on a $1000 unsecured bond.