Help save a life at Care-A-Lot Pet Supply’s Fall Fur Adoption event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Care-A-Lot Pet Supply will be hosting their second annual Fall Fur Adoption Event on October 13 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation is hosting the event in an effort to find forever home for pets across Hampton Roads.

This free event is not only to adopt a furry friend, but to enjoy family fun with local rescue groups, a kid’s zone with crafts and games, more than 15 local handmade crafters, food trucks and more. The Norfolk Airport and Coast Guard K9 Units will also be doing a demonstration of what a day in their life is like.

Be sure to bring your pets dressed in their best Halloween costume. At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., there will be a pet Halloween costume contest for the following categories: Most original costume, Owner/Pet look-a-like, Crowd Favorite. Prizes will be awarded for first place and runner up.

Come out and show your support for the following rescue groups:

Norfolk SPCA No-Kill Adoption Center & Veterinary Clinics

Rainbow Animal Rescue

Southeast German Shepherd Rescue

Bay Beagle Rescue

Fur-Ever Home Rescue

Old Dominion Greyhound Adoption

VIPER INC 501c non-profit organization

GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center

Chesapeake Humane Society

Saver of Souls Pet Rescue

All net proceeds from this event will be donated to local rescues and SPCA’s to maintain a proper quality of life, while awaiting their future homes.

Click here for more information.