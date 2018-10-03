Hearts and Hoofbeats fundraiser being held to raise money for Vanguard Landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - An upcoming fundraiser is being held in Virginia Beach to raise money for the non-profit Vanguard Landing, a planned community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities.

This is the fifth year for the Hearts and Hoofbeats event. It's going to be held Friday, Oct. 19 from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m. at the Military Aviation Museum. The museum is located at 1341 Princess Anne Road.

There will be food trucks, silent auction items, and musical performances.



Vanguard Landing will be built on a 76 acre piece of land in the Red Mill area and will be a place where people can both live and work.

You can learn more about Vanguard Landing