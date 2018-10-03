Hampton Roads Transit announces service changes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit has announced multiple service changes that will begin on Sunday, October 21.

The service changes are part of the Transit Development Plan which is designed to help HRT improve efficiency and effectiveness, according to officials.

The changes will include a few new routes and improved time points.

For more information, click here.

Below are the service changes:

Northside

Route 104 Marshall Avenue

Due to low ridership the 10:45 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. departures from the Newport News Transit Center will be eliminated. The 11:15 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. departures from the NET Center will also be eliminated.

Route 105 Briarfield

The 6:12 a.m. work trip variant between Hampton and Newport News will have its route adjusted to improve schedule adherence.

Route 105 will no longer service the bus stop at Washington Avenue and 49th Street.

Route 107 Warwick/Denbigh Boulevard

Several changes are being implemented to streamline the service which will help improve on-time performance and decrease overall travel time.

Service will be eliminated along the following segments:

Nettles Drive (covered by Route 106). Jefferson Ave. between Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall (covered by Routes 112 and 116). Woodside Lane (covered by Route 116).

Route 108 Warwick/Lee Hall

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 111 Jefferson Avenue

Route 111 will be adjusted to run between Thomas Nelson and end at Patrick Henry Mall. Route 111 will be adjusted to provide service within City Center (Canon Boulevard, Omni Boulevard, Rock Landing Drive and City Center Boulevard).

The 6:25 a.m. work trip between Fishing Point and Riverside Convalescent Center will be removed from the Route 111.

Route 112 Jefferson Avenue

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 114 Weaver Road

The Route 114 will be revised to provide service primarily on Mercury Blvd and eliminate most side street deviations.

Route 116 Jefferson/Lee Hall

The Route 116 will be extended to provide service to Woodside Lane. Monday-Friday service will extend to Fishing Point, Riverside Hospital and Christopher Newport University. Service to Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport and Walmart will be eliminated.

An early morning work trip between Fishing Point and Riverside Convalescent Center will be added.

Route 118 Magruder Boulevard

Minor adjustments to improve its Saturday schedule adherence.

Route 119 Oyster Point

Due to low ridership this route will be eliminated.

Route 121 Williamsburg

A new trip will be added providing one morning and afternoon trip to provide service from Williamsburg Transportation Center to Newport News Shipyard (North Gate). This trip will not provide service to Patrick Henry Mall.

Route 403 Buckroe Shopping Center/Newport News Shipyard

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 405 Buckroe Shopping Center/NNTC

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 414 NNTC/Oakland Industrial Park

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 967 Norfolk/Virginia Beach/Chesapeake/Newport News

The first morning trip from Military Highway Light Rail Station will be adjusted to depart the station 10 minutes earlier.

New! Route 972 TCC Virginia Beach to Newport News Transit Center/North Gate

This route will operate between TCC Virginia Beach campus and Newport News Transit Center via the HRBT with a stop at Indian River Park & Ride lot and Newport News Shipyard (North Gate). One morning trip and one afternoon trip will be provided Monday through Friday. Parking spaces will be available at TCC for park & ride.

Southside

Route 3 Chesapeake Boulevard

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 4 Church Street

To streamline and improve schedule adherence the side street deviation along Goff Street, Tidewater Drive, Princess Anne Road, Chapel Street, and Virginia Beach Boulevard will be eliminated.

Route 6 South Norfolk

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 9 Sewells Point Road

To streamline and improve schedule adherence the side street deviation along Widgeon Road, Tidewater Drive and Philpotts Road will be eliminated

Route 12 Indian River Road

The timepoint at Lynnhaven and Quarter will be moved to Lynnhaven and Pleasant Valley. (This is a time keeping adjustment only, no have been changes have been made to the route.)

Route 13 Campostella Road

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

Route 33 General Booth Boulevard

Minor adjustments to improve Sunday schedule adherence.

Route 50 Academy Park

New Sunday service will be provided via Route 50 every 60-minutes from 7 a.m. to

6:30 p.m.

Route 58 Bainbridge Boulevard

Minor adjustments to improve schedule adherence.

New! Route 972 TCC Virginia Beach to Newport News Transit Center/North Gate

This route will operate between TCC Virginia Beach campus and Newport News Transit Center via the HRBT with a stop at Indian River Park & Ride lot and Newport News Shipyard (North Gate). One morning trip and one afternoon trip will be provided Monday through Friday. Parking spaces will be available at TCC for park & ride.

New! Route 973 TCC Portsmouth to Naval Station Norfolk

This route will operate between TCC Portsmouth campus to Norfolk Naval Station. Two morning trips and two afternoon trips will be provided Monday through Friday. Parking spaces will be available at TCC for park & ride.

New! Route 974 Chesapeake Center to Naval Station Norfolk

This route will operate between Chesapeake Center (near Gabe’s Dept. Store) to Norfolk Naval Station. Two morning trips and two afternoon trips will be provided Monday through Friday.