Hampton Roads Pride Inaugural 5K run on October 6

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hampton Roads Pride welcomes the LGBTQ community, its supporters and all of Hampton Roads and beyond to the Inaugural 5K Run, Saturday, October 6 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Hampton Roads Pride is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the LGBTQ community, educating the public regarding issues and personal stories with hope of total acceptance as valuable members in the community. They will be celebrating their 30th anniversary.

The 5K is for those of all athletic abilities, running teams and individuals. The 5K will start at 9:30 a.m. at 24th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with the “Fun Run” beginning at 10:00 a.m. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Post -race after party being hosted by Calypso Bar and Grill at 1101 Atlantic Avenue.

Participants who register early here will save $10 off the entry fee.

Race-day registration will be $35.

Each participant will receive race shirts and swag bags. The race packets will be available for pickup at Crocs 19 Street Bistro between 3:00 and 7:00 p.m. on October 5.

The race is being coordinated by Hampton Roads Pride with the assistance of Ann Hupp and her team at Mettle Events, Inc.

