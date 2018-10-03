× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures akin to summer on tap for Thursday

Clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will dip into the 60s. We could see some patchy fog Thursday morning.

High pressure will continue to control our weather on Thursday. It will actually be our warmest day of the week. If you were hoping for sweater weather, we don’t have any here just yet. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to near 90! It will be a bit on the humid side, so temperatures will feel closer to the mid 90s. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with just a slight 5 percent chance for a shower.A cold front will move through the region late in the day.

A slight 20 percent chance for some wet weather on Friday. There isn’t a ton of moisture associated with this front, so keeping the chances low. It will be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid 80s, but that is still well above normal for this time of year.

The weekend isn’t looking too shabby. We’ll keep a 20 percent chance for a shower both Saturday and Sunday. Most communities will stay dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A nice mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with temperatures warming to the low 80s.

High pressure will continue to dominate into next week. This will keep our rain chances right around 20 percent. Temperatures will trend in the low 80s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM Patchy fog possible. More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW around 5 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Sagebrush)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Hurricane Leslie is moving toward the north near 3 mph and this motion, with an increase in forward speed, should continue through Friday night. A turn to the east is expected this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, but a slow weakening trend is expected to begin by Friday.

A broad area of low pressure accompanied by an extensive area of disorganized clouds and thunderstorms, and although surface pressures are relatively low in the area, upper-level winds are currently highly unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. Environmental conditions could become less hostile this weekend and early next week allowing some slow development in this region as the system drifts northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

